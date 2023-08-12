Beer Truck Looted

Truck Loaded with Beer Worth R195,000 Looted in Musina; Police Launch Manhunt for Armed Suspects

In a daring heist that unfolded on Wednesday evening, a truck loaded with alcohol worth R195,000 was looted by armed suspects in Musina. The incident took place when the victim and two friends were driving a white Toyota bakkie towing a trailer filled with beverages. Their vehicle was suddenly intercepted and blocked by a group of unknown armed individuals.

The robbers swiftly took control of the situation, driving off with the bakkie and leaving the victims stranded without their trailer. Local authorities were alerted immediately, prompting an intensive search operation to track down the criminals responsible for the brazen theft.

In a fortunate turn of events, the stolen trailer loaded with alcohol was discovered the following day at an unoccupied RDP house in Musina’s Ext 14 Matswale area. Police members involved in Operation Kukula, acting on intelligence provided by crime investigators, successfully located the hijacked trailer hidden at the abandoned property.

Upon notification, the victim was brought to the scene where he confirmed the recovery of his stolen goods. The trailer remained loaded with the alcohol, a sign of the swift action taken by law enforcement to retrieve the looted merchandise.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed her gratitude towards the officers for their dedication in recovering the hijacked trailer. She has instructed the detectives to intensify their efforts in tracing and apprehending the armed suspects responsible for the theft.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Musina acting detective commander Capt Fumulani Ragimana can be reached at 082 565 7889, and tips can also be reported to Crime Stop number 0860010111. The police are calling on the community to cooperate and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice. –

