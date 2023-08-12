Charumbira Demoted

Chief Mtshane Khumalo from Matabeleland North has been elected the new President of the Council of Chiefs unopposed.

He takes over from Chief Fortune Charumbira, who now deputises him after being elected unopposed in an election presided over by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in Harare this Thursday.

The result also confirms Chiefs Khumalo and Charumbira’s automatic election into Senate.

The election of the two office bearers concludes the National Council of Chiefs polls which started on the 3rd of this month when elections were held in the eight non-metropolitan provinces to choose the 36 members of the chiefs’ council.

Chief Fortune Charumbira

