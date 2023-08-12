Chelsea Eye Brighton Midfielder

Chelsea are ready to increase their offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after Liverpool had a £111m bid for the 21-year-old Ecuador international accepted. The new offer could be worth a British record £115m. Sky Sports

The Reds also remain interested in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and are expected to hold further talks with Southampton about the player. Sky Sports

Chelsea were still negotiating with Brighton for Moises Caicedo into the early hours of Saturday morning, but the ongoing delay could yet work in Liverpool’s favour in a multi-layered saga that has also seen both clubs also compete for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. The Independent

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is back on Barcelona’s radar, with the 29-year-old Portugal international’s agent trying to arrange a deal. Sport

Arsenal have set a £30m price tag for 24-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is attracting interest from Inter Milan. Sport Witness

Everton are still in discussions with midfielder Alex Iwobi, 27, over his future at the club, almost a year after talks with the Nigeria international began. Liverpool Echo

Manchester United are considering a move for 21-year-old Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. Mail

Harry Kane has signed his Bayern Munich contract after completing a medical with the Bundesliga champions.

Willy Gnonto, who has been linked with a move to Everton, is refusing to play for Leeds after the club informed the winger he would not be sold. Sky Sports

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will assess all his options before deciding on his future. Bailly is not part of United’s plans and he will leave in this transfer window.-Soccer24 News

