Chrome Mining In Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Business Correspondent

Chrome mining in Zimbabwe has seen significant growth in recent years, spurred by the country’s vast chromite deposits and the increasing demand for chrome worldwide.

The country holds approximately 12% of the global chromite reserves, making it a valuable player in the chrome mining industry.

Key chromite mining areas in Zimbabwe include the Great Dyke, Shurugwi, Zvishavane, and Mashava.

With the giant integrated iron and steel plant that is being constructed by Chinese investor, Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) and the world-class iron and steel plant would tap into a resource base that is estimated to last for approximately 100 years and comprises a carbon and steel plant, an iron ore mine, and a ferrochrome plant which will benefit people and Chrome miners around Zimbabwe.

After a visit last week to the Great Dyke, we came across miners and mine owners and we interviewed them on how they feel about the Giant Iron and Steel Plant.

People were excited about the project taking place-processing our chrome to Ferochrome in Zimbabwe thereby adding value to the counties mineral resources.

Some mine owners say they have the mines but did not have full financial capacity to mine and produce the Chrome hence they are seeking Mining Investments from people with capital to form partnerships. We managed to take their contacts and promised to seek investmentsfor them. With most with an avarage percentage of Chrome of 41% to 52% recorded in their Geological Reports.

So we engaged our Mining Partner Inner Core Resources Mining Consultancy (Pvt.) Ltd to help in finding them investors those keen to start Chrome Mining in Zimbabwe are free to chat with us and we will link them with the mine owners who want mining Investments.

So you can contact Inner Core Resources Mining Consultamcy team on +263782288289, +263773240643 or visit their linkedIn or Facebook page or Twitter using their Handle : @ Inner Core Resources Mining Consultancy (Pvt.) Ltd

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...