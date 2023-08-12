Guti Laid To Rest In Bindura

THE late national hero and founder of the ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti has been buried in Bindura on a mountain where the first ZAOGA church was built in 1960.

The burial place, popularly known as the Prayer Mountain, also houses a cathedral and a huge auditorium known as the Healing Centre.

The first port of call for the body of the late national hero was the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University where a brief address to staff and students was held.

From there, the body was taken to the Healing Centre in Bindura where several speakers from government officials to church leaders based locally and abroad paid tribute to a humble servant of God.

Apostle Eunor Guti encouraged the church to remain united and emulate the life of Baba Guti.

After the speeches, it was time for Archbishop Guti to be taken to his final resting place, a mausoleum built at the site of the old church.

He was interred with full military honours befitting his national hero status.

Born at Ngaone in Chipinge in 1923, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti was called into Ministry at the age of 15, going on to preach the word of God when he turned 25.

His journey was remarkable as he went on to preach the word of God non-stop for 75 years, planting churches in 163 countries.

In addition, Baba Guti established several schools, Mbuya Dorcas Maternity Hospital, and the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University and published 168 books among his illustrious works.

He died at the age of 100 on the 5th of July this year.

He is survived by his wife Eunor, several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

