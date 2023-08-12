Mwonzora Pushes For Electoral Reforms

Spread the love

By-The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) says it would organize 3000 individuals to protest against the lack of electoral reforms in Zimbabwe.

In an official letter dated August 9, 2023, addressed to the Regulating Officer of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at Harare Central Police Station, the party’s national organizing secretary, Benevolence Taisekwa, said they would march from Robert Mugabe Square to 4th Street. Reads the letter in part:

The Regulating Officer Zimbabwe Republic Police Harare Central Police Station

Dear Sir

Re: Notification to Hold a Demonstration

We hereby notify you that on August 17, 2023 the Movement for Democratic Change intends to hold a peaceful demonstration. The purpose of the demonstration is the demand for electoral reforms in Zimbabwe. The theme will be, “No to Disenfranchisement.“

We are expecting about 3000 people to attend. Our route will be starting at Robert Mugabe Square, down Rotten Row Road up to 4th Street, then Robert Mugabe Road westwards and back. We will have about 50 ushers to help maintain order.

Your earnest consideration will be greatly appreciated.

The intended march follows Mwonzora’s recent announcement to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race. Mwonzora cited an uneven playing field, strategically designed to hinder the MDC’s chances of success. In particular, he expressed concerns over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) management of the elections. Mwonzora’s dissatisfaction was fueled by the ZEC’s decision to disqualify the party’s 87 MP candidates, leaving MDC with only 24 Parliamentary candidates. He viewed this disqualification as a form of political discrimination.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...