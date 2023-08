President Chamisa Binga Rally : Watch

Statement released by Citizens Coalition for Change

Thursday in Binga, the atmosphere was brimming with happiness.

The people were overflowing with excitement for the upcoming New Great Zimbabwe in just twelve days.

They expressed their joy by composing and singing songs, warmly welcoming their President, @nelsonchamisa.

https://fb.watch/mm-NPBSF0c/?mibextid=9R9pXO

The President was elated by their heartfelt gesture.

Binga is a place for CCC, Binga is for EVERYONE, Binga is for Mulombe.

