Be Cautious, Road Users Warned

Spread the love

GOVERNMENT has appealed to all road users to respect traffic rules over the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays to avoid loss of lives.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe has launched the Heroes and Defence Forces Holiday Road Safety Campaign to raise awareness among road users on the importance of observing traffic rules.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Mike Madiro says the move is meant to reduce road carnage after an average of 132 road traffic accidents, 12 fatalities and 17 injuries were recorded in 2021 and 2022.

“What we are basically alluding to is that to achieve sanity on the roads, everyone must learn to share the space by respecting other road users. As the country gears up for the heroes and defence forces holiday it is important to appreciate the significance of road safety as we anticipate increased traffic on our roads,” he said.

As part of the campaign, 37 mobile teams of traffic safety officers and traffic police officers have been deployed along the country’s major highways.

“I wish to appeal to all road users to respect the rules of the road. Addressing the issue of road safety should not be left to the council alone or the police. Still, it is everyone’s responsibility,” said Permanent Secretary for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Timothy Maregere.

“The issue of road safety touches everyone, some will be passengers, some will be pedestrians and even a motorist can be a pedestrian so everyone must know how to use the road,” said Mr Munesu Munodawafa from the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe has donated bedding material and linen to capacitate Mount Darwin Hospital which recently assisted scores of people injured in the Dotito bus accident in June this year.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...