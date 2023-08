CCC Drags ZEC To Court Over Fraudulent Voters’ Roll

By- The opposition CCC has dragged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to court over a fraudulent voters’ roll.

The party’s secretary for elections, Ian Makone, filed an urgent High Court application for a mandatory interdict that Zec must provide an up-to-date copy of the voters’ roll and final list of polling stations for the 23 August 2023 general elections.

