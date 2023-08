Bold Message Of Hope From CCC Champion

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC Change Champion Chido Mutize Hamauswa has urged the nation to vote in numbers to ensure a resounding victory for the people’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Hamauswa is a citizens PR council candidate in the city of Harare.

“Industries must work 24/7 so that we build our country. A new Great Zimbabwe For Everyone, vote for President Nelson Chamisa,” said Hamauswa in a brief statement.

