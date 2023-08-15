Mnangagwa Shamelessly Awards His Own Wife

Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday awarded his own wife, Auxilliah, number 2 in a list that’s as follows:

Dr Sikhulile Moyo -Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver for the identification of the Omicron Variant of the COVID-19 virus. Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa-Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award for the work done by the Angel of Hope Foundation. Ambassador Mary Mubi-Order of the Star Zimbabwe, Gold for her exceptional performance in the fields of public service, defence and security. Dr Agnes Mahomva- order of the Star of Zimbabwe-silver for the national management of the covid-19 pandemic.

