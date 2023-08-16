“After Voting, Go Home”: Nick Mangwana Tells Citizens

By A Correspondent- Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana has warned voters against milling around polling stations after voting under the guise of defending the vote.

In a tweet, Mangwana said there is nothing called defending the voter, but those who would have voted should go home and wait for the announcement of results.

Said Mangwana:

“There is nothing called, “DEFENDING A VOTE”. That’s a threat to peace. After voting people should just go home and wait for the announcement of the results. Imagine a polling station with 2000 voters from different parties all milling around after voting now waiting to “defend their vote”! That’s a potentially explosive scenario. For the sake of peace, after voting just go home, to work to your business or whatever else that gives you a livelihood.”

There is nothing called, “DEFENDING A VOTE”. That’s a threat to peace. After voting people should just go home and wait for the announcement of the results. Imagine a polling station with 2000 voters from different parties all milling around after voting now waiting to “defend… pic.twitter.com/grsgICOhhf — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 15, 2023

