By-THe relationship between the self-proclaimed prophet and Zanu PF sympathiser Passion Java and music producer and social media influencer DJ Towers has soared following the alleged robbery of the former by the latter.

H-Metro reports that Towers has publicly apologised to the controversial preacher for stealing money from him.

The apology came after Java took to his social media platforms to claim that DJ Towers was involved in a robbery a few weeks ago.

The publication reported that Java alleged that DJ Towers, whose real name is Tawanda Marimbe, tipped the robbers, resulting in the theft in which he lost valuable items.

In a video circulating on social media platforms, DJ Towers can be seen begging for forgiveness from Java.

