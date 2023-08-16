Kasukuwere Sounds “Poll” Alarm

In a dramatic statement, exiled former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has sounded the alarm, calling on election observers and the international community to closely monitor the surge in political violence during this year’s elections.

Kasukuwere, who was recently barred from running as an independent presidential candidate, expressed concern that the escalating violence could seriously undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

Kasukuwere’s plea comes amidst chilling incidents of brutality, with the latest tragedy involving the stoning to death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter Tinashe Chitsunge by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Glen View, Harare. The leader of CCC, Nelson Chamisa, also fell victim to an attack on his convoy on the same day. These sh0cking acts of violence have raised serious questions about the safety and fairness of the democratic process.

