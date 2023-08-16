Robbers Attack Couple

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- In a distressing incident, a woman and her partner fell victim to a robbery and physical assault while searching for transportation in Kambuzuma.

Ndaizivei Sadowera (38) and her l0ver Denzel Dhlola were targeted by three unidentified assailants who forcibly took their belongings.

According to Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the incident occurred near a Catholic Church in Kambuzuma Section 5 at approximately 4:45 am on Monday. The couple was approached by the suspects, who had pulled over in a vehicle. One of the assailants confronted the victims and demanded their valuables, while the other two individuals exited the vehicle.

The attackers proceeded to assault Ndaizivei and Denzel, repeatedly striking them with open hands. In fear for their safety, Ndaizivei was compelled to surrender her Huawei cellphone, a satchel containing various clothing items, a plastic dish, and a selection of groceries.

Inspector Chakanza confirmed the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward, as the police are actively investigating the robbery.

This unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the importance of personal safety and vigilance when seeking transportation, particularly during the early hours. Authorities are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Speaking out against these disturbing incidents, Kasukuwere condemned the attacks as an assault not only on the victims but also on the very foundations of democracy. He emphasized the need for observers and international bodies to play an active role in monitoring the voting process and ensuring that violence is curbed. Kasukuwere’s call for action reflects the growing concerns among Zimbabweans, as an Afrobarometer survey revealed that 70% of the population fears being caught up in violence surrounding the elections.

Demanding justice for victims and denouncing intimidation and harassment, Kasukuwere made it clear that no Zimbabwean should have to pay the price for exercising their democratic rights. He stressed that a nation governed by the principles of freedom, fairness, and equality should have no place for such violence.

While President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to maintain peace before and after the polls, human rights watchdogs have pointed fingers at his ruling party, Zanu PF, as the main perpetrator of violence. However, the party vehemently denies these accusations.

As Zimbabwe braces for a highly contentious election, the world watches closely to see if the international community can help ensure a fair and peaceful democratic process. The fate of Zimbabwe’s credibility hangs in the balance as the nation grapples with the urgent need to address the alarming rise in political violence.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...