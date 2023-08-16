Salah To Leave Liverpool?

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, has reportedly “given the green light” for a Saudi Pro League side to negotiate with Liverpool over a possible transfer this summer. Alkass

Liverpool are considering as many as six defensive midfield targets, including Fulham and Portugal international Joao Palhinha, 28, and Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23. Mail

Brazil international Alisson Becker announced on social media that he has no plans to leave Liverpool and is happy being the Reds’ number one goalkeeper.

West Ham’s deal to sign Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has collapsed because they are tired of waiting for the 30-year-old to agree his exit from Old Trafford. Guardian

Manchester City are set to submit a fresh bid for West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, in the next 24 hours. Football Insider

Manchester City are scheduled to receive 20% of the profit Southampton make on the sale of Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, to Chelsea. Athletic

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia set for medical after Chelsea agree £58m deal with the Saints.

Chelsea have activated the £35m release clause in the contract of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise but the Eagles believe London giants have crossed the line in their conduct during their attempts to sign France Under-21 winger.

Lyon have signed Irish central defender Jake O’Brien from Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the club.

Neymar completes his move from PSG to Al-Hilal, signing the contract which will see him earn a staggering £129.4m a year.- Soccer24 News

