Suspected Fraudster Charged

Suspected Fraudster Accused of Swindling Widow’s Organization, Faces Charges of Theft of Trust Property

Harare- Tafadzwa Chirisa, a man at the center of a suspected fraud scheme, appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi today, facing charges of theft of trust property. The alleged victim is Alice Mutambara, founder and chairperson of the Zimbabwe Widows for Economic Development organization.

The court proceedings revealed that on June 26, Alice Mutambara and her organization’s secretary, Grace Mhaka, crossed paths with Tafadzwa Chirisa in the capital. Mutambara had US$4000 in cash, earmarked for the organization’s nationwide mobilization efforts.

Chirisa reportedly presented himself as the individual responsible for safeguarding funds for affiliations, claiming the funds were stored in an office belonging to Dr. Gomo. He assured Mutambara that he would release the money whenever it was required. Trusting his words, Mutambara handed over the US$4000 to Chirisa for safekeeping.

However, things took a turn when, on June 28, Mutambara approached Chirisa to retrieve the funds for the purpose of printing T-shirts. Shockingly, Chirisa failed to produce the money, explaining that he had already spent it.

Suspecting foul play, Alice Mutambara conducted her own investigation and contacted Dr. Gomo regarding Chirisa’s claims about the funds being stored in his office. Dr. Gomo denied any knowledge of Chirisa’s involvement or access to his office, exposing Chirisa’s deception.

Feeling deceived and cheated, Mutambara took the matter into her own hands and promptly filed a police report to initiate a formal investigation into the alleged theft of trust property by Tafadzwa Chirisa.

As legal proceedings unfold, this case sheds light on the vulnerability of organizations and individuals who trust individuals with their financial resources, only to be let down by alleged acts of fraud. The court will now determine the course of justice in this matter as both sides present their arguments and evidence.

