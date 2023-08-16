Zimbabwe Republic Police Arrest 40 CCC Activists Amidst Opposition Outcry

By Farai D Hove | In a controversial move that has drawn widespread criticism, the Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested 40 members of the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) party, sparking outrage from opposition parties and activists. The arrests occurred in Machipisa yesterday afternoon on the grounds of contravening provisions of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act, Chapter 11:23 (MOPA).

The CCC, an opposition party known for its vocal stance against the ruling Zanu PF party, had planned a rally at Churu Farm on August 15, 2023. However, the situation escalated when CCC convenor Lawrence Materege and Gladmore Hakata diverted from the planned rally route, leading a car procession through various streets. This unsanctioned move led to a confrontation with law enforcement, resulting in the arrests of Hakata and 40 other CCC activists.

The timing of the arrests has raised eyebrows, as they occurred amidst a backdrop of violence and loss of life among CCC party members. Critics argue that the police’s resources would be better spent investigating the deaths rather than pursuing charges against opposition members.

Patricia Chinyoka, CCC’s UK spokesperson, minced no words in expressing her frustration: “You are pathetic, we have lost fellow citizens at the hands of Zanu PF and you failed to arrest the perpetrators but instead continue to choose to turn a blind eye to the serious crimes against humanity committed by your partners in crime…”

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police defended their actions, asserting that the activists had deviated from their initially approved rally plans and engaged in disruptive behavior that violated the provisions of MOPA. A concerned citizen reported the situation to the police, prompting the arrests. During the confrontation, Gladmore Hakata reportedly scuffled with officers as they attempted to carry out the arrests.

The police further noted that they had seized three trucks and radio speakers that were being used by CCC supporters during the unsanctioned car rally. The authorities urged political party leaders and supporters to adhere to the regulations outlined in MOPA, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order during public gatherings.

The CCC’s arrest and subsequent charges have reignited debates surrounding the state of political freedom and rights in Zimbabwe. Observers and activists await further developments as tensions continue to rise between opposition parties and law enforcement agencies.

