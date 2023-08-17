51yr old man hauled to court over fraud

By A Correspondent- A 51 year old man from Kuwadzana high-density suburb appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing a fraud charge involving US$30 000.

Anthony Mubweza was remanded out of custody to September 9 on US$500 bail.

The complainant in the matter is Vincent Chisvo.

It is alleged that in 2019, Mubweza fraudulently changed ownership of his late sister Christine’s house in the Egypt section of Highfield, Harare, registered under deed of transfer number 1465/2012 to his name under deed of transfer number 4066/2019.

Prosecutor Zebediah Bofu told the court that on December 22, 2021, Mubweza sold the house to Chisvo who paid US$30 000, and an agreement of sale was signed between the two parties.

