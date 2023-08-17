Church Members Back Bishop Who Proposed Love To Own Daughter In Law

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The majority of Zion Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe (ZCCKK) members have reportedly rallied behind Bishop Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri who allegedly proposed love to his daughter-in-law.

There are fears that the church could be headed for an acrimonious split after some members pushed for Mugaviri’s ouster following the scandal.

The bulk of the church elders have reportedly backed Bishop Mugaviri to remain their leader although other members who wanted him disciplined have already left the church.

Church spokesperson, Mubhoyi Kufakunesu told H-Metro that mistakes happen but they were fully behind Bishop Mugaviri. He said:

All church branches are in support of our bishop and only one centre leader by the name Elder Jonathan decided to go his way.

We are moving forward as a church and we have managed to hold our ground-breaking ceremony for Canaan Junior School followed by celebrating the birthday anniversary of Bishop Nhaudzashe Matenda.

The church is working together with the community in uplifting their livelihoods.

The church is no longer going to lose focus or get distracted but we will continue to grow our church and shepherd the Lord’s flock.

We are grateful that we are guided by our constitution and led by the word of prophecy.

We acknowledge mistakes happen and we have corrective measures.

l can confirm to you that it was a long battle within the family and that matter was blown out of proportion.

That minor fraction had a selfish reason to tarnish the church.

Mubhoyi said, out of the 30 elders, only two decided to leave the church.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...