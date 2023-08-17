Clinic At Last for Nkayi

By A Correspondent- Nkayi Rural District Council (RDC) has approved a proposal to construct a clinic at Ngomami in ward 5 to ensure easy access to primary healthcare services.

The ward’s Mtshabi villagers are currently forced to walk long distances to access healthcare services.

The nearest clinic is in Nesigwe village, about 20km away.

Their plight was exposed during a sitting of the Nkayi Community Parliament (NCP), a replica of the country’s National Assembly, where the communities discuss issues affecting the district.

Nkayi RDC has since approved a proposal to construct a clinic in the ward, community chairperson Baron Ncube confirmed.

“I thank (NCP) Parliament for the good work and effort it made to assist ward 5 to have a clinic pegged,” Ncube said.

“As I speak, (Nkayi RDC chief executive officer Silibele) Mpofu is from the Sibangilizwe community, where he pegged the clinic.”

In a statement, NCP speaker Nhlanhla Ncube also celebrated the latest developments.

“As NCP, we congratulate the community for its success in seeking to have a clinic in their local area,” he said.

“We thank the RDC and other local leaders for assisting the concerned villagers.”

Mpofu yesterday said: “The proposal went through committee and through council and it got approved.”

