Giants Excel In Chibuku Super Cup

Spread the love

THE 2023 Chibuku Super Cup promises to be exciting after the traditional football giants CAPS United, Dynamos and Highlanders made it past the first round of the country’s premier knockout competition.

The three traditional giants of Zimbabwean football all made it past the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup with Dynamos edging Simba Bhora one-nil at Barbourfields Stadium, while CAPS United matched that result when they got the better of Hwange at Bata Stadium this Sunday.

Highlanders survived a scare after being stretched by city rivals and defending champions Bulawayo Chiefs but eventually triumphed 6-5 on penalties.

The match had ended two-all in regulation time.

It was not just the traditional giants which sailed through to the next stage, as the emerging forces also made it to the quarterfinals which sets up explosive last eight.

Defending Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum, perennial campaigners Chicken Inn and 2016 winners Ngezi Platinum Stars, all booked their places in the quarterfinals.

The results of the first round of the cup competition are also a reflection of the competitive Premier League season.

In the PSL, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos have all taken turns to top the log standings during the first half of the season.

Ambitious Manica Diamonds who are third in the PSL were probably the biggest casualty after being dumped out of the competition by struggling Black Rhinos.

Defending champions Bulawayo Chiefs are also out but they were expected to struggle after chopping and changing coaches this season.

The quarterfinals are expected to be played next month, with the final set to bring the curtain down on the season in December.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...