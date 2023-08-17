Masiyiwa’s Wife Gets Top Health Appointment

By A Correspondent| Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa’s Tsitsi has been appointed board chair of The END Fund, a global consortium of non-profits raising money to eradicate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

She will advocate for strong African political leadership against NTDs and prioritise resource mobilisation that supports sustainability.

The appointment marks a pivotal moment calling for African leadership to eliminate NTDs which impact over 600 million people on the continent and cause deaths of more than 170,000 people annually.

