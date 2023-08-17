Police In U-Turn Over CCC Activist’s Cause of Death

By A Correspondent- Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has said Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Tinashe Chitsunge who died following political violence in Glenview 7 recently, was run over by the party’s truck.

This is contrary to eyewitness reports who said Chitsunge was stoned to death by suspected Zanu-PF activists.

Matanga was addressing delegates on an election observer mission in Harare, Wednesday.

The police boss however said they are still waiting for the postmoterm report.

“On August 3 2023. We received a report of public violence in Glenview 7 in which a life was unfortunately lost. The deceased Tinashe Edson Chitsunge …was run over by a truck in the course of politically motivated violence.

“Currently we are waiting for a postmortem report to ascertain the cause of his death,” he said:

15 people have so far been arrested in connection with Chitsunge’s death and charged with a lesser charge of public violence.

The group was also freed on bail.

Matanga further assured delegates that their security is guaranteed during their stay.

He said their main mandate is to maintain peace throughout the election season also outlining measures that have been put in place to fulfill the wish adding that he will personally be in charge of Peace maintenance in the country.

According to Matanga, the police received 1 878 rally notifications from Zanu-PF and 1 691 were compliant.

CCC filed 627 notifications and 538 were compliant whilst 89 were turned down.

