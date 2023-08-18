Chigumba Admits Rigging Elections

By NewsHawks- After telling election observers that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has given local authority, National Assembly and presidential election candidates copies of the ward, constituency and national voters’ roll copies, respectively, Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba openly yet inadvertently confirmed that the elections management body and herself have been acting illegally.

Section 20(4a) of the Electoral Act clearly provides that: The Commission may prepare and maintain, in printed or electronic form, a consolidated NATIONAL VOTERS ROLL and a consolidated VOTERS ROLL for any CONSTITUENCY or WARD, but such rolls SHALL NOT BE USED FOR THE PURPOSES OF POLLING IN ANY ELECTION. As Professor Jonathan Moyo puts it, “therefore, it is clear that by electoral law the ward, constituency and national voters rolls are useless for the purposes of polling in any election. “Why then did ZEC give candidates useless voters rolls, which are not prescribed for the purposes of polling in any election? A useful voters roll is by definition one that is used for the purposes of polling, and nothing else. In the circumstances, and for the avoidance of doubt, the only useful voters roll for the purposes of polling in any election is the polling station voters roll! If a registered voter wants to check whether his or her name is on the voters roll, they check the polling station voters roll and no other voters roll!”

