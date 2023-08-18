Citizens Unstoppable

Spread the love

President Nelson Chamisa’s marathon campaign programme continues…

President Chamisa on Twitter :

MASHONALAND CENTRAL EXCITES…I’m in Guruve and Mbire. They tried intimidating the citizens but it just couldn’t work. The police cancelled and banned our otherwise fully subscribed rally in Mvurwi. The panic is real! The Citizens are unstoppable!! #ForEveryone #Godisinit

CCC statement on current political situation…

Our cluster rallies, which were scheduled to take place on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Kandeya Village business center and Dotito in Mt Darwin, have been denied by the @PoliceZimbabwe. These denials come under controversial reasons, as they claim that the venues are already occupied on the same date. It is evident that this is a systematic approach employed by the regime in Harare to prevent the Citizens movement and its President, Nelson Chamisa, from engaging with the people. Sadly, these are just some of over 105 rallies and meetings that have been banned on false pretenses and yet we are in the election season. ZANU PF is running scared and can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...