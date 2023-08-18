EU Elections Observer Team Jets In

Spread the love

By James Gwati-The European Union has deployed a 44-member delegation to observe the Wednesday elections.

In a statement to the media Friday, the EU Harare office said the observers will touch base this weekend.

Reads the statement:

You are kindly invited to attend the press point of the European Union Election Observation Mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe at the occasion of the deployment of the EU EOM short-term observers.

Deputy Chief Observer, Dr. Beata Martin-Rozumiłowicz will address the 44 observers and will be available for questions.

Observers will be present in the EU EOM mission outfit with the EU EOM logo and will be leaving in a convoy from the Holiday Inn Hotel.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...