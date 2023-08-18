Mutsvangwa Sends Chilling Warning To NGOs

Spread the love

The ruling ZANU PF party has warned non-governmental organisations against interfering with the country’s electoral process.

Addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Harare this Thursday, ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said non-governmental organisations working in cahoots with opposition parties should desist from meddling or interfering in the country’s electoral process.

“We hear of certain organisations which want to purvey the CCC position and they want to direct Africa and the SADC observer missions on what they should be doing. This is presumptuous of those NGOs. They are not substitutes for observer missions which are here,” he said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the invitation to foreign observer missions attests to the country’s openness and transparency in its electoral process.

He added, “We have invited observers from everywhere. We have nothing to hide. We are prepared to let observers come and see Zimbabweans exercise their democratic rights. Delegations from AU and SADC are in the country. They don’t need surrogates.”

Several observers which include the SADC Observer Mission, Commonwealth Observer Mission and the European Union Observer Mission are already in the country ahead of the general elections set for Wednesday next week.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...