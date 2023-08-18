No More Displacement Of People From Ancestral Land – President Chamisa
MUTOKO RALLY: Key highlights from President Nelson Chamisa’s Mutoko cluster rally:
- Ensuring that no granite minerals will leave Mutoko without undergoing value addition and beneficiation.
- Promoting and revitalizing market gardening in Mutoko.
- Establishing industries to process local market gardening and horticultural products, including tomatoes.
- Preventing any illegal displacement of people from their ancestral lands as a result of mineral discovery.
- Committing to consult with landowners in areas where mineral deposits are found.
- Ensuring fair compensation for landowners where minerals are discovered.
- Restoring the dignity of traditional leaders by not allowing political installation of Chiefs, as this decision should be made by the clan.
- Creating additional vending markets to support local businesses.
- Ensuring that the allocation of vending markets and stalls is not influenced by political factors.
- Implementing the MATURA initiative to uplift rural Mutoko.
- He urged the locals to vote for CCC for economic transformation FOR EVERYONE