National
No More Displacement Of People From Ancestral Land – President Chamisa
18 August 2023
Spread the love

MUTOKO RALLY: Key highlights from President Nelson Chamisa’s Mutoko cluster rally:

  1. Ensuring that no granite minerals will leave Mutoko without undergoing value addition and beneficiation.
  2. Promoting and revitalizing market gardening in Mutoko.
  3. Establishing industries to process local market gardening and horticultural products, including tomatoes.
  4. Preventing any illegal displacement of people from their ancestral lands as a result of mineral discovery.
  5. Committing to consult with landowners in areas where mineral deposits are found.
  6. Ensuring fair compensation for landowners where minerals are discovered.
  7. Restoring the dignity of traditional leaders by not allowing political installation of Chiefs, as this decision should be made by the clan.
  8. Creating additional vending markets to support local businesses.
  9. Ensuring that the allocation of vending markets and stalls is not influenced by political factors.
  10. Implementing the MATURA initiative to uplift rural Mutoko.
  11. He urged the locals to vote for CCC for economic transformation FOR EVERYONE