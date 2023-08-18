SADC Slams George Charamba Over Abuse Of Its Logo

By A Correspondent | Gaborone, Botswana – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has strongly criticized the unauthorized use of its logo in a recent news article titled “Stray and we will deport you: Charamba warns election observers.” In a statement released today, SADC expressed its deep concern over the misrepresentation of its brand image.

The article, published by the Herald Newspaper of Zimbabwe and available on the “newsdzezimbabwe” website, included an image of an individual adorned in SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) attire. The story alleges that foreign election observers deployed to Zimbabwe for the upcoming elections on August 23, 2023, have ulterior motives and a pro-opposition agenda.

SADC Secretary-General underscored that the individuals and institutions mentioned in the article are not associated with SADC or its official election observation mission. The utilization of the SADC logo alongside this narrative falsely associates the organization with observers alleged to be interfering in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.

This misuse of the SADC brand image not only places the organization in an unfavorable light but also has the potential to jeopardize the safety of SADC personnel. The Secretariat called for immediate corrective action to rectify this situation and ensure that the public is not misled by false connections.

SADC remains committed to upholding the integrity of its brand and its vital role in fostering regional cooperation and development. The organization urges all stakeholders to accurately represent its efforts and refrain from using its logo for misleading purposes.

