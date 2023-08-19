Bayern Refuse To Sign David de Gea

Chelsea have inquired about Rennes’ 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku after their move for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise fell through. 90min

The Blues backed out of the deal to sign France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 21, when Palace informed club lawyers they would consider taking the case to a tribunal. Fabrizio Romano

Olise has committed his future to Crystal Palace by signing a new four-year contract despite Chelsea showing interest.

Manchester City are trying to beat Brighton to the signing of 19-year-old Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors. Mail

Bayern Munich will not sign 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, as manager Thomas Tuchel has vetoed the idea. Florian Plettenberg

Bayern’s France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27, is set to choose between a move to Manchester United or Inter Milan before the end of the window. L’Equipe

Arsenal are considering entering the transfer market for a new defender after summer signing Jurrien Timber was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury. Telegraph

Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from football following his departure from Southampton at the end of last season. Walcott, who scored more than 100 goals for Arsenal and won 47 England caps, had been linked with a move to Bournemouth and League One outfit Reading earlier in this window.

Wojciech Szczesny says he has no interest of quitting Juventus for Saudi Arabia, saying he has “other priorities than pursuing money”. Sky Sports

Saudi Arabian clubs are looking to capitalise on Barcelona’s hesitancy to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City. The Athletic

Hakim Ziyech has completed his Galatasaray medical ahead of a potential move from Chelsea. Sky Sports-Soccer24 Zimbabwe

