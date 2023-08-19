Featured National
Birchenough Bridge Accident Victims Names Released
19 August 2023
By A Correspondent- Police have released the names of five people who were killed in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 7 km peg along Birchenough Bridge – Chipinge Road on 11 August.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces names of five (05) victims who died in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 7 km peg along Birchenough Bridge – Chipinge Road on 11th August 2023 when a Nissan Caravan vehicle collided with a Mercedes Benz.

The victims were positively identified as follows:-

  • Makadirei Rwizi a male adult aged 39,
  • Susan Sibiya a female adult aged 34,
  • Eugene Hlungupi a female adult aged 42,
  • Joshua Mhundu a male adult aged 32 and
  • Rejoice Mlambo a female adult aged 39.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to value life and be exemplary on the roads.