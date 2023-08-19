Chigumba Says ZEC Ready For Polls

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it is prepared to deliver credible elections next Wednesday as most of the logistical arrangements are now in place.

Briefing the media in Harare this Wednesday, ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba said most of the logistical arrangements are now in place.

“The Commission has procured all essential electoral materials and has delivered 80% of them to provinces under police escort and I would like to thank the police who are one of our valued stakeholders and we appreciate you. I would like to inform you that the Commission is ready to conduct the 2023 harmonised elections and I would like to appreciate our Ministry of Finance for funding almost 100% of our requirements.

“We hope to deliver a free, fair and credible election and as I stand before you as Chairperson of ZEC, I would like to assure you that we have everything in place, be it legal, social or any other requirement and we are eager to conduct a free, fair and credible election,” she said.

Justice Chigumba also spoke on the recruitment of electoral officers as well as the accreditation of observers and journalists.

She said, “3 572 local observers, 136 foreign observers 376 local journalists and 15 foreign journalists had been accredited as of August 14. 150 000 electoral officers that would be deployed throughout the country while 12 374 polling stations had been created and the list would be published on August 23.”

She added, “All contestants in the elections have been given copies of the voters’ roll as required by law with those contesting the local authorities’ elections being given the ward voters’ roll while those vying for the National Assembly seats got the constituency voters’ roll and the presidential candidates received the national voters’ roll.”

https://zbcnews.co.zw/2023/08/17/zec-ready-for-general-elections/

