Horrifying Ordeal For Majachani

By A Correspondent- In a horrifying incident at a city centre drinking spot, Silver Majachani (32) experienced a nightmarish ordeal when two men forcefully dragged him out of the establishment, accusing him of stealing their cellphone. Raymond Mkwananzi (40) and Surprise Ndlovu (29) acted as a formidable duo, subjecting Majachani to a brutal assault that he will never forget.

According to a close source, Majachani was enjoying himself with friends when Mkhwananzi and Ndlovu stormed into the nightspot. Without hesitation, they approached Majachani’s table, seized him, and forcibly removed him from the premises situated between 11th and 12th avenues along Fife Street.

Once outside, the assailants took turns unleashing a flurry of blows upon him, using a sjambok and resorting to kicks, all while demanding the return of their alleged stolen cellphone.

The attack lasted a harrowing twenty minutes, during which Majachani endured severe physical trauma. He was kicked relentlessly throughout his body and face, resulting in profuse bleeding. A concerned friend of Majachani quickly rushed to report the incident to the Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Responding swiftly, the police arrived at the scene to find Mkhwananzi and Ndlovu still viciously assaulting Majachani, who lay on the ground, crying out for help. The authorities wasted no time in apprehending the attackers, handcuffing them, and escorting them to the police station, culminating in their subsequent arrest.

Majachani was immediately transported to Mpilo Central Hospital for urgent medical attention. Medical professionals discovered that he had suffered two broken teeth, while three others were left loose and unstable, adding to the extent of his injuries.

Expressing concern over the incident, a regular patron at the nightspot criticized the lax security measures in place, stating, “Our safety at this establishment is compromised. How can a patron be violently dragged out of the club while security personnel stand by?”

The patron went on to emphasize the urgent need for the nightspot’s management to address security shortcomings and enhance the protection of its customers. Such a distressing incident, the patron argued, would not be tolerated in other reputable nightclubs.

As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to take swift action to ensure justice is served for Majachani and to improve the safety standards at the city centre nightspot, preventing future occurrences of such violent incidents.

