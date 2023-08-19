Trio Assault STI Infectious Lover

By A Correspondent- In a disturbing incident in Filabusi, Matabeleland South province, a man, along with his sister and a friend, allegedly assaulted his ex-l0ver, accusing her of infecting him with a Sǝxuɑlly Transmitted Infection (STI). The violent attack involved the use of a knife to tear the victim’s clothes, leaving her nɑked, followed by the perpetrators pouring cold water on her and subjecting her to severe whipping on her buttocks.

The sh0cking episode unfolded when Portia Siziba (18), the victim, unexpectedly encountered her former partner, Mqondisi Sibanda (25), and his sister, Lindiwe Sibanda (29), while she was on her way to the shops. The situation quickly escalated as Mqondisi and Lindiwe accused Siziba of transmitting an STI to Mqondisi. Enraged, the pair allegedly assaulted Siziba by grabbing her neck, slapping, and punching her, as revealed in court.

Despite Siziba’s attempt to flee, Mqondisi tripped her, causing her to fall. While she lay on the ground, the assailants took turns kicking and beating her while showering her with insults. Later, their friend joined in the attack. Together, they forcibly tore off Siziba’s bra and blouse, leaving her partially unclothed.

The violent trio then dragged Siziba to Lindiwe’s residence, where Lindiwe retrieved a kitchen knife. With the knife, Lindiwe proceeded to tear Siziba’s trousers and underwear, leaving her completely nɑked. They ordered Siziba to lie down on the ground, drenched her with cold water, and relentlessly whipped her on the butt0cks using a whip, according to court testimony.

Subsequently, the perpetrators confiscated Siziba’s phone battery before instructing her to run away. Siziba promptly reported the incident to the police, resulting in the arrest of the siblings. The third accomplice is currently at large and yet to be apprehended.

