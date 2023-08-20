EU Observer Mission Says Astounded By Herald Article

HARARE, 19 August 2023 – EU Election Observation Mission Chief Observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo has arrived in Zimbabwe this morning to continue his observation of the electoral process of the 23 August elections in person.

Upon his arrival he stated: “The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) is astounded by the defamatory and malicious accusations made in an article, published in local Zimbabwean media yesterday. These allegations are based on unsubstantiated rumors and entirely fabricated.”

Chief Observer Castaldo stressed: “The EU EOM and its observers do not engage in inappropriate activities, nor does the EU EOM interfere in the process. The EU EOM adheres to a strict code of conduct.”

“The EU EOM has taken note of previous unacceptable attempts to discredit the mission. The EU EOM sees these articles as blatant disinformation of the Zimbabwean public. They reflect a continued effort to undermine the EU EOM and credible election observation”, said Chief Observer Castaldo.

The EU EOM was invited by the government of Zimbabwe to conduct a comprehensive, independent, impartial assessment of the electoral process. The EU EOM continues its work, according to its mandate and methodology based on the principles of independence, impartiality and non-interference.”

