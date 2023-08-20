Government Threatens Foreign Observers

GOVERNMENT STATEMENT ON FOREIGN OBSERVER MISSION

Issued by Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana 18 /07/23

Government notes with disappointment, reports carried today by a local daily on alleged gross interference in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes by a named foreign observer mission.

Allegations that the foreign observer mission is giving grocery vouchers, fuel coupons and other freebies to local journalists so that they write negative reports on the elections have been met with the utmost disgust.

The reports, if true, go against the spirit of mutual respect in the commity of nations that the invitation to observe our elections was extended under.

His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa was clear that an invitation to observe was not an invitation to interfere and “No foreign power is a stakeholder in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.”

Government will not hesitate to take stern action against any foreign observers who have chosen to break convention and dabble in the election processes of our country.

For the particular transgression raised in this statement, Government will take appropriate action.

Government urges all Zimbabweans to continue to exercise their democratic rights peacefully before and after the forthcoming elections.

END

Source : ZBC News

