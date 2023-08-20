Govt Says No More Exam Paper Leaks

Zimsec Successfully Prevents Examination Paper Leakages in June 2023 O and A-level Exams.

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) announced yesterday that they have effectively thwarted any instances of examination paper leakages during the June 2023 O and A-level examinations. This success is attributed to a comprehensive set of measures implemented to bolster the security of the examination process.

Nicky Dlamini, the spokesperson for Zimsec, revealed in an interview that the heightened focus on exam security was in response to the increasing occurrences of paper leakages in previous years. Dlamini stated, “Despite the smaller scale of this June session, changes and improvements were implemented to enhance examination security, and we are pleased to report that no leakages were recorded.”

Among the strategies employed by Zimsec were the rigorous profiling of school heads and institutions responsible for handling examination papers, along with an amendment to the Zimsec Act. The amendment aims to ensure stringent penalties, including custodial sentences, for those found guilty of leaking examination papers.

The release of the June 2023 O and A-level results marks a significant milestone, as these examinations were suspended in both 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The results for the June exams were unveiled simultaneously, unlike the larger November examination session.

Professor Eddie Mwenje, the chairperson of Zimsec’s board, expressed delight at the resumption of the June examinations, stating, “We are thrilled to have reinstated the June examinations to cater to our candidates seeking to further their education.”

Remarkably, a total of 21,683 candidates registered and sat for various subjects ranging from one to eight. This marks a decline compared to the 54,685 candidates who participated in June 2020. This decrease can potentially be attributed to the introduction of Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (Cala) requirements.

Prof. Mwenje offered insight, stating, “This is likely due to the fact that the June 2020 examination did not incorporate Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (Cala), while the June 2023 session mandated candidates to have a banked Cala mark for eligibility.” This stipulation meant that current school candidates who were not repeaters could not register for the exams if they hadn’t completed their Cala requirements.

Zimsec reported a notable achievement in the pass rates as well. Of the 365 candidates who sat for five or more subjects, an impressive 99 passed at least five subjects with a grade C or better. This translates to a national pass rate of 27.12 percent, a significant improvement from the 17.91 percent recorded in June 2020. At the A-level, out of the 256 candidates who took the examination, 112 attempted two or more subjects, with 85 achieving a grade E or better. This results in an outstanding pass rate of 67.06 percent.

