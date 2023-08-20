Man Nabbed Skinning Stolen Goat in Own Bedroom

By A Correspondent- A 37 year old Plumtree man is in trouble after he was caught skinning his grandfather’s goat in his bedroom hut.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts last Thursday when Mbakisi Ncube appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware, facing stock theft charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to August 29.

The court alleged on August 23, Themba Ncube (82) reported to have lost his goats.

His granddaughter, Shiela Ndlovu, and others embarked on a search and overheard the goat’s bleats inside Mbakisi’s room.

She peeped through the door and saw the accused trying to skin the goat.

They filed a police report leading to his arrest.

Arnold Mudekunye represented the state.

