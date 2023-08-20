Police Violence in Harare Sparks Outrage and Arrests

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Tensions escalated in Harare as violent clashes erupted between police personnel and civilians, resulting in the arrest of 19 ZRP officers. The incident, which occurred on the evening of August 18, unfolded in the heart of Harare’s Central Business District.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident in an official statement, acknowledging the “unruly conduct exhibited by some Police recruits” during the aforementioned time frame. The police have taken swift action, arresting the 19 officers involved in the altercation. The police force reassured the public that the Commissioner-General of Police does not support any form of violent behavior among officers and emphasized their commitment to maintaining professionalism while interacting with the citizens of Zimbabwe and visitors.

In a strong condemnation of the violence, the Zim Human Rights Forum issued a statement expressing their concern over the unprovoked attack on civilians by the police. The Forum highlighted that the incident took place merely days before an upcoming election, potentially causing voter intimidation. They called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter to ensure accountability and justice.

As tensions rise in the wake of this incident, all eyes are on the authorities to deliver a thorough and impartial investigation. The incident’s implications on the political climate and the upcoming elections continue to raise questions about the state of law enforcement and civil rights in Zimbabwe. More details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

