Pregnancy Maintenance for Harare Man
20 August 2023
By A Correspondent- Harare man was last week ordered to pay maintenance for his unborn child.
A pregnant Judith Mahachi told Harare magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini that her estranged husband, William Kwashira, has been neglecting her.
They also have a two-year-old daughter.
“The respondent owns a company and is also a mechanic,” Mahachi said.
He has not been providing for us after I decided to end the marriage.
“I later found out that I am pregnant, but he has refused to help in any way.”
Mahachi demanded US$160 for her upkeep, but Kwashira said he could only afford US$30.
Kwashira was ordered to pay US$80 starting this month.