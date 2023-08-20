Pregnancy Maintenance for Harare Man

By A Correspondent- Harare man was last week ordered to pay maintenance for his unborn child.

A pregnant Judith Mahachi told Harare magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini that her estranged husband, William Kwashira, has been neglecting her.

They also have a two-year-old daughter.

“The respondent owns a company and is also a mechanic,” Mahachi said.

He has not been providing for us after I decided to end the marriage.

“I later found out that I am pregnant, but he has refused to help in any way.”

Mahachi demanded US$160 for her upkeep, but Kwashira said he could only afford US$30.

Kwashira was ordered to pay US$80 starting this month.

