Sunday Mail Says 80 Percent of Zimbabweans Are Gainfully Employed

The analysis of the survey claiming an 80 percent gainful employment rate among Zimbabweans reveals a discrepancy between the government’s celebratory announcement and the actual unemployment data provided by the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZimStat). While the government media cites the latest labor force survey by ZimStat, which indicates an 80 percent employment rate, the official data from the agency’s 2023 Second Quarterly Labour Force Survey reports an unemployment rate of 19.7 percent.

This discrepancy raises questions about the government’s intent in presenting such a high employment rate. It appears to be more of a political celebration by the ZANU PF party government rather than an accurate representation of the country’s labor market situation. The attempt to portray a significantly higher employment rate than the actual figure could be seen as an effort to create a positive image and downplay the challenges faced by the workforce.

ZimStat’s adherence to internationally accepted principles and definitions of labor market indicators lends credibility to their methodology. The agency emphasizes that the official definition of unemployment is important for international comparability. The survey’s focus on individuals aged 15 and above and the questions posed regarding work for pay or profit, active job seeking, and availability for work within the next 14 days align with standard practices for labor force surveys.

ZimStat’s director-general, Mr. Takura Mahonde, addresses misconceptions surrounding labor statistics, particularly the notion that employment only pertains to the formal sector. He points out the significance of considering both formal and informal economic activities, as well as various forms of employment such as casual work, part-time work, and self-employment. This suggests that the government’s celebration might be ignoring the diversity of employment types and overemphasizing one specific aspect.

Furthermore, the analysis highlights the changing economic landscape in Zimbabwe, where individuals are increasingly engaged in small businesses and the informal sector. This shift, often driven by necessity due to job losses in the formal sector, has led to a redistribution of economic activity and empowerment of individuals. The emergence of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as significant employers challenges the traditional concept of employment and formal job opportunities.

In conclusion, the analysis underscores the importance of accurate and transparent labor market data. The discrepancy between the celebratory announcement and the official survey results raises concerns about the government’s presentation of employment figures. While the shift towards informal economic activities is a noteworthy development, it’s crucial to accurately represent the true state of the labor market to make informed policy decisions and address challenges effectively.

