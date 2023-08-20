Trainee Cops Revenge Land Them in Soup

By A Correspondent- Nineteen trainee police officers who wantonly attacked members of the public on Friday evening are expected back in court tomorrow.

The police recruits allegedly sought revenge, attacking people in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD), after suspected touts attacked two of their colleagues.

The 19 initially appeared at Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where the State successfully applied for a warrant for further detention.

Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda granted the application after investigating officers requested more time to have the 19 in custody, pending further investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that investigations are underway.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with unruly conduct exhibited by some police recruits in Harare’s CBD on August 18, 2023, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

“Nineteen police recruits have been arrested and will face the due process of the law,” he said.

The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone violent behaviour by any police officer and assures the public of the professionalism of police as they interact with the people of Zimbabwe and visitors,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said police will reveal more details pertaining to the incident after investigations.

According to sources, the attack on the public came after two of the trainee police officers were attacked by suspected touts.

The two recruits then went back to the police camp and mobilised their fellow recruits.

They later returned to the CBD, where they started indiscriminately attacking members of the public.

“The recruits were on pay break, and they went into town where two of them were attacked by certain men,” said an anonymous source.

