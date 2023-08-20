Zim Polls: European Union Deploys 44 Short Term Observers

EU Election Observation Mission deploys 44 short-term observers

HARARE, 20 August 2023 – The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to

the Republic of Zimbabwe deployed today 44 long-term observers (STOs) across the country.

The group is the third contingent, following the core team and 46 long-term observers, which

have arrived in Zimbabwe earlier in July.

“The short-term observers will cover all ten provinces in both, urban and rural areas. Together

with the other EU EOM observers they will be the eyes and the ears of the mission on election

day during polling, counting and collation of results. They will also pay attention to the

election environment”, said Chief Observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo.

Prior to their deployment, the short-term observers received a two-day in depth briefing in

Harare on the electoral background, voting procedures, the political environment, code of

conduct and other topics.

For election day the EU EOM will be reinforced by a Delegation of the European Parliament

and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe. In total, the EU EOM will comprise about 150

observers from all 27 member states, as well as Canada, Norway and Switzerland.

“EU observers will be visiting many polling stations from the opening to the closing of the

polls and follow also the collation of results. They will however not interfere in the process.

They are here to observe and not to supervise”, said Mr. Castaldo, adding: “Although election

day is an important element of our observation, the EU EOM is in Zimbabwe to assess all

aspects of the elections over the entire duration of the process allowing for an impartial

assessment of the entire election process.”

Chief Observer Castaldo will present the initial findings and conclusions of the mission two

days after the elections. The EU EOM will remain in Zimbabwe to observe also the post

electoral environment and follow possible appeals and complaints. A final report, with

recommendations for future elections, will be published some two months after election day.

