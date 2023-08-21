Madhuku Donates Towards Completion Of Community Clinic

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| CHIPINGE- National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) President, Professor Lovemore Madhuku continues to spearhead development efforts in Chipinge.

This follows his donation of 100 bags of cement, window panes, doors and roofing sheets towards the completion of Machona clinic in Chipinge.

During the handover ceremony, Professor Madhuku expressed his dedication to transforming his hometown.

He emphasized the need for an enhanced health sector, making health facilities easily accessible at all times.

“I am dedicated to revitalizing my community. I am committed to ensuring that health facilities are within reach, with clinics in close proximity for the convenience of the people.

“Responding to the call from traditional leadership to support the construction of the Machona clinic was an imperative for me.”

Madhuku is also in the process of constructing an Early Child Development school to reduce the distance children have to travel to access education.

Recognizing the paramount role of education, he asserted, “Education is the cornerstone of personal growth. My own journey stands as a testament to this fact. We must alleviate the burden on parents seeking quality education by providing excellent local options.”

Madhuku contributing roofing timber and building materials to the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa. “Churches should be places that inspire all to gather,” he reflected. “In line with this ethos, we donated sixty-six roofing sheets, nails, and timber to construct a dignified worship space.”

Moreover, Madhuku has committed to supporting the construction of a proper parsonage at the Apostolic Faith Mission church’s Holy Trinity Centre.

Prior to this, he donated roofing materials to the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe.

A staunch advocate for a people-driven constitution in Zimbabwe, Madhuku’s campaign is anchored on addressing the struggles of the poor which he believes are a culmination of a flawed constitution making process.

“Our present struggles arise from the absence of a robust rule of law. We must advocate for policies that uplift the disadvantaged, rather than catering solely to the financially privileged.

“While Zimbabwe may claim to be ‘open for business,’ this sentiment rings hollow to those without means. It’s essential that we create avenues for the economically marginalized to thrive. Our fight extends to establishing a minimum wage and cultivating a workforce that recognizes the value of their labor,” said Madhuku.

Madhuku’s donation to Machona Clinic included 100 bags of cement, six sets of 12-pane window frames, two sets of 3-pane window frames, two sets of 6-pane window frames, four sets of 15-pane window frames, six flash doors, a French door, 20 roofing sheets, and ridges.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...