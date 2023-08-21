Munetsi Grabs Crucial Goal

Marshall Munetsi netted his first goal of the Ligue 1 side in Stade de Reims’ 2-0 win over Clermont Foot on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who took an attacking role in the match, opened the scoring on the quarter hour after heading in a cross.

Munetsi could have secured another goal later on as he created a few more chances.

He was denied a glorious opportunity in the second half by the keeper, who made a double save of his two successive efforts.

The Warriors international has now been directly involved in two goals this season after registering an assist in the first round of the league season.-Soccer24 News

