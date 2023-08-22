30 US Observer Mission Short-term Observers Denied Accreditation

HARARE, ZIMBABWE (Aug. 22, 2023) — Despite the Zimbabwean government’s invitation to launch an election observation mission for the Aug. 23 elections, 30 of the Carter Center’s 48 short-term observers still have not received accreditation from Zimbabwean authorities.

The Carter Center has an international reputation for providing impartial, constructive election observation. This delay in accreditation is unprecedented in its 30-plus years of observing elections. It represents a severe and unwarranted obstruction to the Center’s mission, inconsistent with commonly recognized and respected norms and practices.

The Center requests that accreditation for these observers be given today, Aug. 22, so it can fulfill its mission to provide an impartial assessment of the election. Any further delay in accreditation will prevent the Center from deploying these observers and will hinder its ability to observe polling, counting, and tabulation in many locations.

Furthermore, false and hostile comments about the Center and its work continue to be published in local and regional media. These attacks endanger Carter Center observers. We urge Zimbabwean authorities to publicly reiterate its welcome of The Carter Center and ensure the safety of its observers and staff.

