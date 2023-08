Auxillia Mnangagwa Bribes Voters

Spread the love

Zanu PF supporters gather at Manhivi Business Center in Gutu Central today to receive meal mealie brought by First Lady during Friday rally at Dewure.

Supporters are angry that Zanu PF MPs and councillors looted the bulk of the consignment. As a result 3 families are sharing 10kg meal mealie and 10kg rice.

Lorries were seen ferrying the consignment to MPs and councillors homes (names supplied).

Zanu PF supporters gather at Manhivi Business Center in Gutu Central today to receive meal mealie brought by First Lady during Friday rally at Dewure. Supporters are angry that Zanu PF MPs and councillors looted the bulk of the consignment. pic.twitter.com/jtflnM7cd9 — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) August 20, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...