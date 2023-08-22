European Union Observer Mission Media Briefing On Zim Polls
22 August 2023
Media Advisory
Press Point:
Chief Observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo observes in Harare
Date: Wednesday 23 August 2023
Time: 9.00 am
Location: David Livingstone Primary School, Corner 8th Ave and Livingstone Ave
Dear Sir or Madam
You are kindly invited to attend the press point of the European Union Election Observation
Mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe at David Livingstone Primary School.
Chief Observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo will give first impressions of the EU EOMs
observation on election day.