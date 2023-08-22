European Union Observer Mission Media Briefing On Zim Polls

Media Advisory

Press Point:

Chief Observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo observes in Harare

Date: Wednesday 23 August 2023

Time: 9.00 am

Location: David Livingstone Primary School, Corner 8th Ave and Livingstone Ave

You are kindly invited to attend the press point of the European Union Election Observation

Mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe at David Livingstone Primary School.

Chief Observer Fabio Massimo Castaldo will give first impressions of the EU EOMs

observation on election day.

