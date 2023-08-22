Mnangagwa In Bid To Capture Harare Voters

Spread the love

RESIDENTS in Epworth, Mbare and Kambuzuma, Harare have become the latest beneficiaries of a free medical outreach programme that saw patients of various ailments getting medication.

The free medical outreach programme being spearheaded by Doctors and Nurses for ED was taken to Mbare this Saturday with over 600 people benefitting from the programme.

Patients applauded the initiative.

“We have been given free consultation and medicine and we are grateful,” said a patient.

“This is a noble initiative because some of us can’t afford to go to the doctors but today they have come to us for free,” added another.

Kambuzuma residents who also benefited from another medical outreach programme organised by ZANU PF Harare Central aspiring candidate, Nyasha Zenda expressed gratitude for the free medical services.

A Kambuzuma patient said, “This shows the ruling party has people at heart.”

Another said, “We are really happy and appreciative of this come election day we will be healthy as we cast our votes.”

Both the facilitators of the outreach spoke on the importance of the initiative.

Zenda said, “We want our people to go and vote in good health that is why we have decided to bring this program here today.”

“We are expecting over a thousand people to come as people have shown interest. We have doctors for consultations and we are also dispatching medicines,” said Doctors and Nurses for ED National Chairperson, Mr Paradzai Bhasikoro.

The free medical outreach programme also reached the Epworth constituency where people from various wards benefitted.

“We are happy because some of us were not affording money to get treatment in hospitals,” said a patient.

Another patient said, “We appreciate it very much since most people with various ailments have managed to get treatment.”

ZANU PF candidate for Epworth North constituency, Cde Taurai Kandishaya said, “We have been doing this programme in different wards and it is helping a lot of the elderly and those in need of treatment.”-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...